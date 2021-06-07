The Metropolitan Police Chief said the agency is prepared to deal with any future violent occurrences.

A Metropolitan Police chief expressed his “worry” about recent violence in London, but added that the police is “prepared” to deal with future occurrences when the lockdown eases.

The Violent Crime Taskforce’s Superintendent Tom Naughton said the Met has the means and capabilities to deal with such occurrences, and officers will “clamp down on high harm offences.”

It comes after a week of violence in the city, including a riot in Brixton, south-west London, where a crowd flung bottles and stones at policemen responding to a suspected stabbing and shooting.

The “b” was also denounced by the police.