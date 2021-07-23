The Met Office’s assessment of August’s second heatwave and increasing temperatures

As rumours of an August heatwave spread, sun worshipers do not need to be concerned that they have soaked up their last rays.

On Tuesday, England’s warmest temperature of the year, 32.2°C, was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, while a scorching 31.1°C was registered in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Thursday.

In the last week, sources have warned that a similar heat wave will occur in August.

Warmer and drier weather is expected for parts of the UK next month, according to the Met Office.

“Early next week it is looking like there will be some unstable weather throughout significant portions of the UK, particularly in eastern areas,” Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, told The Independent.

“Looking further ahead, mixed conditions are most probable from August 5 onwards, with no single dominant weather type.

“From that date forward, there will most certainly be some dry stretches, as well as some showers and bouts of rain.

“However, as we get closer to the middle of August, it appears that more stable and dry conditions will emerge.”

Mr Dixon, on the other hand, believes that another ‘heatwave’ is unlikely.

“This does not imply a precise prediction of another heatwave,” he said, “but it is probable that warmer circumstances will develop.”

“For the month, it appears that it will be warmer than average.”

Heatwaves are becoming more common and severe as a result of climate change caused by human activity, according to scientific analysis. Events like the record heat in the UK and Europe in 2019 and the devastating heatwave in Canada and the US in recent weeks were made much more likely and severe by global warming, according to scientific analysis.

Without immediate and significant global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the world has already warmed by around 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, and temperatures will continue to climb, causing increasing climatic impact.