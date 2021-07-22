The Met Office predicts that the hot weather will persist.

Despite the expiration of England’s extraordinary excessive heat warning, temperatures will only drop marginally.

Sunbathers should not be concerned that they have soaked up their last rays, as the temperature will continue to rise near 30 degrees Celsius as the heatwave continues.

On Tuesday, England’s warmest temperature of the year, 32.2°C, was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, while a scorching 31.1°C was registered in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Thursday.

Despite the fact that the amber heat warning in England expired just before midnight on Thursday, temperatures in Ross-on-Wye are likely to reach 27°C or 28°C on Friday.

On Thursday, Wales experienced the warmest day of the year so far, with a high of 31.2°C in Gogerddan – and temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 29°C on Friday.

In Threave, Scotland, the highest temperature of the year so far was 29.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the searing 31.4C recorded in Armagh at 3.20pm on Thursday is Northern Ireland’s highest temperature ever, with the possibility of breaking the record again on Friday.

“It’s an amber warning, so it’s quite an intense one, and it’s for high heat,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said of the extreme heat warning that was in effect across England.

“So, while temperatures aren’t dropping, they’re still going to be warm, and it’s less likely to create severe repercussions as we’ve seen in the last few days.”

Northern Ireland is still under a heat warning, and Mr Burkill predicted on Thursday night that temperatures there could be much higher than today.

“We’ve experienced their highest ever temperature for a few days now. It was defeated yesterday, it was defeated again today, and it is likely to be defeated again tomorrow.

“I believe it could be four days in a row where they record their greatest temperature ever.”

There are now yellow rain warnings in effect for much of England and Wales for the weekend, but these might be replaced with thunderstorm warnings.

Meanwhile, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) has confirmed that 17 people have died as a result of an accident in the area.