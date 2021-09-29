The Met Office predicts five days of rain in Liverpool.

The Met Office anticipates rain for the remainder of the week in Liverpool, with a few sunny periods thrown in for good measure.

Following the fall and winter equinox on September 22nd, the days are beginning to get shorter as the autumn and winter months approach.

Despite the fact that some people believe the UK did not experience a warm summer, it was the warmest in Europe on record.

Heavy rain is expected, and the UK will ‘feel much colder,’ according to the Met Office.

However, the Met Office predicts that as we approach October, the weather will become much more wintry and frigid.

Here’s what to anticipate from the weather in Liverpool this week:

Throughout Wednesday, heavy showers will be predicted, followed by bright periods.

Temperatures will reach 14°C during the day, but will dip to just 10°C at night.

It’s expected to rain lightly in the morning, then turn cloudy in the afternoon.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 17°C, but lows of 14°C are possible later in the day.

On Friday, heavy rain will return, although it will give way to sunshine as the day progresses. The temperature will reach a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will have cloudy skies in the morning and light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 14°C before dropping to 11°C.

On Sunday, there will be scattered showers throughout the day. Early in the morning, it will be cloudy, but by late in the morning, the sky will clear and the sun will shine.

Temperatures will reach 15 degrees Celsius, with lows of 11 degrees Celsius possible.