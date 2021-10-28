The Met Office predicts 12 hours of rain in Liverpool.

Today will be a day of severe rain in Merseyside.

The Met Office has issued a flood warning for the North West, stating that “heavy rain, high winds, and flooding are all possible in certain areas.”

The region’s prognosis for today is bleak, as showers are expected to dominate the weather.

The entire forecast for the North West is as follows: “Heavy rain this morning, with the risk of floods persisting in certain northern areas, particularly Cumbria.

During the day, rain moves sporadically south-eastwards. It’ll be windy at first, but it’ll settle down to a pleasant temperature. The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.” The Met Office’s hour-by-hour prognosis for Liverpool is equally bleak, with rain expected to continue for the remainder of the day.

With a 40% chance of light showers at 7 a.m., it’ll be a showery start to the day.

Dry and gloomy conditions are expected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., providing a brief respite from the rain.

However, there is a 40% chance of light showers starting at 12 p.m., and the weather is expected to be rainy for the rest of Thursday.

From 3 p.m., the light shower will turn into an 80 percent chance of heavy rain, which will last until 11 p.m., when there will be a 50 percent chance of light rain. The torrential rain is expected to last all night and into Friday early.

Today’s Liverpool weather forecast is as follows:

7am: Light shower with a 40% chance of rain – 14 C8am: Light shower with a 40% chance of rain – 14 C9am: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain – 14 C10am: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 14 C11am: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 14 C12pm: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain 15 C1pm: Light shower, 40% chance of rain – 15 C2pm: Light shower, 40% chance of rain – 15 C3pm: Heavy rain, 80% chance of rain – 15 C4pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 15 C5pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C6pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C7pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C8pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – “The summary has come to an end.”