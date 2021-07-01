The Met Office issues a climate warning using a mock projection for Wimbledon 2059.

A video posted to Twitter on the first Saturday of Wimbledon “in 2059” predicts highs of 40 degrees Celsius and overnight temps in the mid-20s.

The video did not contain an actual forecast, according to the Met Office, but rather examples of “plausible” weather based on climate projections.

According to meteorologist Aiden McGivern, a “thrilling opening week at Wimbledon,” but daily temperatures of 32°C are “starting to take their toll on players.”

He expects highs of 40°C and “uncomfortable” evenings with nocturnal temperatures above 20°C before breaking character.

“Thankfully, this isn’t a true forecast,” he says.

“However, it is one possibility of how a summer heatwave in the United Kingdom in the next 40 years might affect the country.

“These are phrases that imply ambiguity, but don’t be misled — much of the ambiguity arises from the fact that the climate in the 2050s will be influenced in part by how we reduce global greenhouse gas emissions in the following years.”

Mr McGivern goes on to state that the Wimbledon 2059 forecast was based on a “high emissions scenario” to demonstrate the impact on weather patterns if more work isn’t done to reduce emissions.

He believes that millions of people throughout the world will be exposed to “dangerous levels of heat” on a regular basis.

It comes as the All England Club (AELTC), in partnership with the Met Office, the BBC, and the Cop26 climate summit, declared July 1 as Environment Day at the world-famous tennis event in SW19.

The Royal Box will host environmentalists, Cop26 representatives, and celebrities such as Bear Grylls.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said, “We believe that the AELTC and the championships have a significant role to play in helping to protect the environment, today and in the future.”

“Climate change is accelerating, and we all have a role to play in limiting our own impacts and ensuring a climate-resilient estate. (This is a short essay.)