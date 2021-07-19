The Met Office is ready to issue the first-ever excessive heat warning in the United Kingdom.

As the UK continues to face blistering temperatures as part of the July heatwave, the Met Office has issued its first-ever excessive heat warning.

Temperatures have surged into the twenties this week, and the Met Office has projected that the hot weather will continue in Merseyside for the foreseeable future, with forecasts predicting temperatures of up to 30 degrees in the following days.

Weather forecasters have issued an extreme heat warning for the West Midlands, South Wales, southwest England, and further east into Hampshire in response to the climbing temperatures across the UK.

The extreme heat warning was implemented in June 2021, and it was created in collaboration with Public Health England to emphasize the negative consequences of a heatwave.

According to Public Health England data, 2,256 people died as a result of heatwaves in the summer of 2020, the highest number since records began.

The Met Office hopes that the new extreme heat warning will aid citizens, businesses, and organizations in better preparing for hot weather, reducing disruption and consequences.

The severe heat advisory will be in effect until Thursday night.