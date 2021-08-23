The Met Office has ruled out a bank holiday heat wave in Liverpool.

The last bank holiday until Christmas is this weekend, and it appears that any chances of an August heatwave are already gone.

Despite the lack of warm weather, the Met Office predicts a lovely bank holiday weekend with sun and mild temperatures.

We looked ahead at the weather to see what the bank holiday will bring, as many people are making plans for the three-day weekend.

Saturday will see mostly sunny intervals with highs of around 18 C, according to the Met Office. The good news is that rain is only expected to fall 5% of the time.

Sunny intervals are expected on Sunday, with highs around 18 C and a 5% chance of rain.

“The last week in August and into September is likely to be dominated by high pressure, resulting in fine and settled weather over the UK,” according to the Met Office website.

“Variable levels of cloud, sunny spells, a few light showers, and mostly light breezes are expected, but there may be some fog patches overnight, which will disappear early in the morning. These steady conditions appear to be sticking around for the foreseeable future, with weak frontal systems bringing some light rain and showers at times.

“For the most part, winds will be light to moderate, with breezier weather around the edge of the high pressure system in the extreme south, where it will feel cooler. Under any prolonged cloud, temperatures will be mild in the west but near average and chilly in the east.”

The following is Liverpool’s bank holiday forecast:

Sunny spells, highs of 19°C, and a 5% chance of rain

Sunny in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon, with highs of 19 C and a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny early in the morning, becoming cloudy later in the day, with highs of 19 C. There is a 10% chance of rain.

There is currently no detailed weather forecast available.