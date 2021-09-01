The Met Office has released the exact dates of a major weather shift in September.

The long-range prognosis for September has been given by the meteorological service, and it appears that summer may be a distant memory.

Heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in the first part of the month, but temperatures may still be above average for the time of year.

The unrest is anticipated to last through the middle of the month, with rainfall expected to be “above average.”

However, there is a “weak signal” of drier spells later in the month, so it’s not all bad news.

The Met Office has issued its September forecast, with autumnal weather likely to begin on September 5.

With a low-pressure area approaching the UK at the start of next week, many places will likely see unsettled conditions, albeit confidence in the form of this regime is low.

Showers or longer periods of rain are possible, but drier and brighter intervals are also possible. Windy at times, with the windiest gusts coming from the northwest.

Further out, heavy rain may fall in some locations, especially in the west and northwest, however showers and maybe thunderstorms may affect other areas in a more localized form.

Still, some settled interludes are predicted, most notably in the southeast.

Temperatures are expected to swing around normal throughout this time, however a brief stretch of warm weather followed by a period of cooler weather is conceivable.

Because of tropical storm activity over the Atlantic, which can considerably affect weather at mid-latitudes, confidence is low during this time, as is typical for September.

The current information suggests that the unsettled trend will continue until the middle of the month, with a sliver of hope for drier conditions later in September.

As a result, rainfall will likely be above average at first, before diminishing and heading toward or drier than average later.

Following this pattern, temperatures will range about normal in the middle of the month, with some warm spells thrown in for good measure. “The summary has come to an end.”