The Met Office has released an update on the likelihood of a snowy Christmas this year.

With Christmas only a few days away, many people may be wondering if there will be a white Christmas this year.

With damp and overcast conditions anticipated across the UK, most people will have a “unsettled Christmas,” according to the Met Office.

However, there is some good news: snow may fall in parts of northern England and Scotland on December 25.

Snow is most likely to fall on higher area in the north of England and Scotland, according to forecasters.

The specific position is yet unknown, according to the Met Office, although the Pennine areas and the Southern Uplands are the most likely to get snow.

Cold temperatures and clear sky are expected further north, with some sunlight and cooler afternoon temperatures.

On December 25, the weather prediction for Liverpool calls for gloomy skies, light rain, and highs of six degrees.

“The Christmas period will be a rather turbulent phase over the UK this year,” said Chris Bulmer, Deputy Chief Meteorologist.

“As mild air dominates over the south and west of the UK, many will experience rainy and overcast conditions.”

There is a risk of Christmas snow when this warm air meets colder air seeking to sink south, which is most likely over the Pennines, but the exact location of this boundary is yet unknown.

“Colder temperatures and clearer skies will lend a more wintry vibe to the far north. A stiff easterly wind will provide a noticeable wind chill to many regions.”