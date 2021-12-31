The Met Office has predicted when snow will fall in Liverpool, as the UK prepares for a’snowbomb’.

The Met Office has issued their assessment, with some forecasts predicting a snowstorm in the UK in January.

With temperatures in Liverpool expected to exceed 14 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve, the concept of snow is certainly far from most of our minds.

However, according to WX Charts, the UK will receive more than ten inches of snow by the middle of the month.

Snow is expected to fall heavily over the country, with Scotland and the North of England receiving the most.

The Met Office has forecast the likelihood of snow in Liverpool in January, as well as when it is most likely to fall.

Temperatures are anticipated to dip to around or slightly below average early next week, according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

“Some wintry showers with snow to quite low levels is conceivable in the north” between January 4 and 13, with “occasional snow to hills in the north” in the second half of that week.

We can expect “changeable” weather through the second half of January, with wet and windy spells “interspersed by drier, sunnier times.”

The prediction for the next two weeks was as follows: “As a result of mild spells and shorter-lived cooler periods, temperatures are likely to remain slightly above average.

“Some snow may occur during these shorter-lived colder spells, but it will most likely fall over northern hills.

“Later in the month, there is a risk of more stable spells forming, especially across the south, which would raise the chance of overnight frost and fog here,” says the forecaster.