The Met Office has predicted when a mini-heatwave with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius would visit Liverpool.

Despite the fact that summer is finished, Liverpool appears to be in for a sunny period at the start of September.

The region was plagued by rainy circumstances at the end of August, but the Met Office’s latest forecast gives us a more upbeat view for this month.

The agency’s forecasters predict that the dreary weather will persist throughout the weekend, but that hot summer-like weather will come on Merseyside next week.

Next week, the BBC predicts ‘warmer Mediterranean’ weather.

“The recent trend continuing, being pretty gloomy, with the best of any sunshine towards the west,” says the forecast for the North West of England today. Later in the day, most people should be able to enjoy some sunshine. I stayed dry the entire time. The maximum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius.”

Sunday and Monday are forecast to be rainy, but the weather is expected to improve dramatically by Tuesday.

“A bright start on Sunday, but likely growing cloudier and possibly wetter in the evening,” according to the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Monday will be cloudy and maybe moist.

“On Tuesday, it will be drier and sunnier. It’s becoming warmer.”

Temperatures are expected to soar to 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as Liverpool prepares for an Indian summer.

The hot weather is expected to last through Wednesday and Thursday, with the region bracing for temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius on September 8.

The pleasant weather is expected to cool slightly on Thursday, with temperatures of 23°C with sunny intervals shifting to partly overcast by the evening, according to the Met Office.