The Met Office has predicted the return of a heatwave to the United Kingdom on a specific day.

Over the last two weeks, Liverpool has had sweltering temperatures, but the heatwave has finally ended, with flash flooding and storms heading in.

In July, Merseyside was bathed in sunshine for several days, with temperatures reaching 30°C on multiple occasions.

However, on Tuesday, rain arrived, along with lighting and thunder, which traveled across our region.

Merseyside is battered by a ‘Biblical’ storm with flash floods and thunder.

The rainy weather is expected to last for the rest of the week, with temperatures only reaching the high teens.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as the Met Office predicts that sunlight and pleasant weather will return on Thursday, August 12.

“Drier weather may become more prevalent….temperatures expected to trend above average, with an increasing risk of hotter spells forming as the month progresses,” according to forecasters.

The Met Office has issued a long-range outlook for August.

For the first half of August, unpredictable weather will reign supreme, with a combination of bright and dry spells, showery spells, and the possibility of extended rain spells.

The south will likely receive the most showers at initially, with the north remaining the driest, but towards the end of the period, the south and southeast will likely be the driest, while the west and northwest will likely be the wettest.

Thunderstorms are still a possibility with any showers or rain.

Temperatures will most likely be cooler than average for this time of year, trending slightly cooler than average or average throughout the period, with the best possibility of seeing average temperatures towards the south and southwest.

Confidence is low for this time of year, as it is for much of the year. However, there is a glimmer of hope that more steady conditions are on the way, with greater pressure becoming more likely.

This indicates that drier conditions are likely to prevail, though showers and thunderstorms are still possible.

Temperatures are expected to rise above average this month, with a greater risk of hotter periods emerging as the month develops.