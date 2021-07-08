The Met Office has issued an update on the UK weather, indicating that the July heatwave is in doubt.

According to a research, a heatwave expected to reach the UK in the coming weeks is in doubt.

It was projected that hot air from the continent will finally make its way to the UK’s coasts.

The hot stretch, according to early weather forecasts from the Met Office, will last from July 19 to August 2, with scorching temperatures expected in the south of England.

If England wins Euro 2020, an extra bank holiday could be in the works.

However, according to BirminghamLive, the Met Office’s newest long-range forecast predicts mixed weather.

The forecasting agency’s forecasters and meteorologists have predicted heavy rain across England next week.

“We could see a continuation of showers and prolonged bouts of rain moving into next week, these potentially heavy and widespread,” the Met Office warns in its long-range weather forecast.

The agency’s forecasters then add: “Conditions could gradually improve from mid-next week onwards, with a lot of dry weather, changeable cloud, and sunny spells, though this is still uncertain.

“Rain and disturbed weather are still likely, especially in the northwestern parts of the country.

“However, the majority of the UK could have fine and dry weather with a few small showers.”

Temperatures will most likely be ordinary in the northwest and above-average elsewhere, including the West Midlands.

The news follows speculations that a heatwave could visit England in July, owing to a warm plume from the continent.

Thankfully, the Met Office sounds more positive from July 21 onwards.

“There is a risk that weather will be warmer and drier than average overall for the rest of July and into early August,” it says.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the south possibly feeling very warm or hot at times,” the report continues.