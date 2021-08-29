The Met Office has issued an update on the hot and dry weather, stating that the UK is on track to have its warmest summer on record.

The country will have even more pleasant weather in the coming week, with analysts predicting that the summer of 2021 will be among the warmest ever recorded.

The weather has remained mostly dry and hot during the Bank Holiday weekend, and the forecast for the next several days is for more of the same.

The Met Office predicts that this summer will be among the top ten warmest on record.

“Obviously, there’s still time before the month and season are over, but summer so far is looking drier and warmer than average,” said Dr. Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre.

“This is despite some of the rainy, dismal circumstances we’ve seen, particularly in the southeast.”

“Some of the flooding observed in London in July has seen some individual stations report over double their normal summer rainfall,” he continued, “but the north and west of the country has seen plenty of sunlight through June and July, although the country has been duller than average through August.”

Temperatures in Liverpool will reach 20 degrees Celsius tomorrow.

While there will be some cloud in the skies, the bank holiday will be dry, with cloud breaks providing a few sunny intervals.

It will be dry and comfortable from Tuesday through Thursday, with sunny spells and highs of 19°C.

The rest of the week will be similar, with cloudy skies but no rain and milder temperatures.

“High pressure is anticipated to be in control across the UK at first,” according to the Met Office forecast. Dry weather will persist across most of the country, with variable cloud and occasional sunshine.

“Rain outbreaks may begin to extend to certain southern and western areas during the weekend, with generally dry weather persisting elsewhere.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average for the most part, but cool in the eastern regions.”