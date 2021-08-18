The Met Office has issued an update on the August heatwave in its most recent forecast.

In their most recent long-range weather forecast, the Met Office updated whether we should expect an August heatwave.

With showery conditions around the region, it’s been a dreary start to the week.

The BBC recently predicted that we would have summer-like weather by the end of the month, but the Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests that this will not turn into a heatwave.

Britain could be hit by Europe’s 47-degree heat wave, according to the BBC.

The weather is expected to improve as the week passes, according to the long-range forecast, which runs from August 21 to August 30.

“Remaining unsettled through the weekend with showers and lengthier periods of rain at times, but also with some drier conditions and sunshine,” the forecast added. It’s muggy and hot outside.

“From the north, it will likely turn drier and less humid into the new week, with sunny spells.

“There is a signal for settled conditions to become more prevalent throughout most areas with mostly dry weather after that.”

“Temperatures are predicted to remain about average,” the forecasting office adds, “although there is a growing risk that some very warm spells may occur later in the period.”

While forecasts believe that the weather will warm up as we approach the end of the month, they also claim that rain is possible in the area.

“However, there is the prospect of showers in areas, with possibly some longer spells of rain in the north or northwest,” the prediction added.