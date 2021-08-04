The Met Office has issued an emergency rain warning for Liverpool.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Merseyside this afternoon, prompting the Met Office to issue an urgent weather warning for Liverpool today.

The National Weather Service has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, which will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and last until 9 p.m. tonight.

People across Merseyside have been warned that travel disruption and flooding are possible in the future.

Issues from the Met Office This weekend, Liverpool is under a 14-hour thunderstorm warning.

“Heavy showers will develop,” the weather warning added, “possibly causing transport interruption and flooding in a few areas.”

“Road spray and floods are likely to lengthen travel times.

“Bus and train services are likely to be impacted, with lengthier trip times.

“A few homes and businesses could be flooded.

“It’s possible that power and other services will be disrupted.”

Despite the warning, the Met Office prognosis for Liverpool currently shows minimal rain, but showers are unpredictable and expected to be strong, so residents should be prepared.

“Sunny to start the day,” says the Met Office forecast for the entire North West. Showers will continue during the afternoon, becoming heavier and possibly thunderous.

“Heaviest in the south, possibly with lightning,” says the forecaster. In the north, there will be more clear spells. The maximum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius.

“Showers eventually faded throughout the evening, leaving many people with clear skies overnight. Overnight will be dry, but overcast will sweep in from the west during the early hours. The weather was milder than it had been the prior nights. The minimum temperature is 11 degrees Celsius.

“Clouds increase on Thursday, delivering heavy rain in the morning. Throughout the rest of the afternoon, heavy showers and prolonged periods of rain are expected. The maximum temperature is 18 degrees Celsius.

“The weather forecast for Friday through Sunday appears to be cooler. On Friday, expect slow-moving, heavy thundery showers with occasional sunny breaks in between. Showers or longer periods of rain are expected on Saturday and Sunday.”