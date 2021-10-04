The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Liverpool, but severe rain is on its way.

According to forecasts, a yellow weather warning will pass over Liverpool, but the city will still be battered by poor weather.

From 5 p.m. on Monday, the Met Office has issued a warning for heavy downpours across the South West, South East, and East of England, the West Midlands, London, and Wales.

The yellow alert for the East Midlands has been extended from 2 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Tuesday.

“A few homes and businesses were flooded,” forecasters warned. Bus and train services are impacted, with lengthier journey times.

“Road spray and floods will lengthen travel times.”

Despite the fact that Liverpool and the rest of Merseyside were not included in the weather warning, the region should still expect terrible weather.

Today will be a ‘breezy day’ with a mix of sunshine and occasional showers, with maximum temperatures of 15C, according to the Met Office.

The rain will become harder tonight, and it will also ‘turn windy’ in the early hours.

On Tuesday, the weather will be ‘cloudy in the morning, then heavy rain in the afternoon,’ with a high temperature of 14°C.

“Monday will be a breezy day with a mixture of sunshine and occasional showers,” the Met Office said for the North West.

“The showers will be most common throughout Cumbria and North Lancashire, and they will be heavy in places with a danger of hail and thunder,” says the Met Office. The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.

“Tonight: Scattered showers this evening before heavy rain moves in from the south, bringing heavy bursts of rain to all sections in the early hours.

“By dawn, it’s getting breezy. The minimum temperature is 6 degrees Celsius.

“Tuesday: Rainy and windy through Tuesday, with a chance of coastal gales.

“Turning drier and sunnier late in the day from the west, with the wind gradually diminishing.

“The maximum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius.

“Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Dry and bright on Wednesday with some afternoon sunshine.

“Thursday and Friday will be cloudier and breezy, with a chance of scattered rain in the north.”