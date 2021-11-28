The Met Office has issued a warning that December could be the coldest it has ever been.

As we approach the end of the year, the long-range prediction predicts cold conditions throughout the north of the UK.

After an unusually mild November, weather experts predict that the drop will be considerably more obvious this year.

Merseyside is under a ‘danger to life’ weather warning from the Met Office.

“It’s been a nice autumn so far, but get your winter woollies ready, there’s a shift on the way!” Derek Brockway warned.

“Hold tight!” said his colleague Matt Taylor. It’s going to be a bit of a weather rollercoaster on the way…with a couple of huge temperature drops thrown in for good measure.” Temperatures in Liverpool were around 9 degrees Celsius on Friday, but are expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the region braces for an amber wind warning.

At the start of December, the long-range prediction for the UK predicts that temperatures will stay “generally very cold in the north.”

The National Weather Service has issued a risk of hill snow, as well as frosty and icy weather in the north of the country, according to experts.

“Remaining cloudy and mild on Tuesday with more outbreaks of rain, however the east could see brighter and colder temperatures initially,” according to the full prediction for November 30 – December 9.

“The winds are still strong. The balance of the time will be mostly unsettled, with rain and strong winds coming in from the west or northwest, although with a reduced probability of snowy conditions than at the start.

“Some sunnier and drier spells are likely, especially in the south and southeast,” it stated.

“Windy, with the possibility of gales at times, particularly in the north and northwest.” Temperatures will be milder than they have been in the south, but colder than they have been in the north, with a danger of hill snow, frost, and ice.”