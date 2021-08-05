The Met Office has issued a two-day storm warning for Liverpool.

The first warning goes into effect at 4 a.m. on Friday and lasts until midnight on Friday night.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Merseyside today at a specific moment.

“Slow-moving, heavy downpours, some thundery, may produce flooding and travel disruption,” the warning stated.

“There’s a potential that houses and businesses will be flooded swiftly, causing major damage to certain structures.

“There is a potential that train and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning strikes.”

The second warning will go into effect at 4 a.m. on Saturday and will stay until Midnight that evening, giving Merseyside nearly a 48-hour storm warning.

“Heavy, slow-moving rains, some thundery, may create traffic disruption and floods in a few places,” the forecast stated on Saturday.

“There is a potential that houses and businesses might be swiftly inundated, causing damage to certain structures due to floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds.”

“On Friday, a moderate westerly breeze will bring cloud and sporadic showers for many,” according to the forecast for the entire North West. These can get rather hefty and thunderous at times. For the most part, it will get drier later in the evening.

“Saturday will be breezy, with many people seeing frequent and heavy rains throughout the day. Sunday will be windy, and after a rather dry start, it will become disturbed, with heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“There will be more heavy and thundery storms on Monday, although there will be a few bright spells as well.”