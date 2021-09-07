The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Liverpool.

Following sweltering temperatures, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Liverpool.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will last until 8 p.m. the same day.

It includes the North West, Wales, the Midlands, the North East, and Northern Ireland.

As temperatures rise, Liverpool is expected to be hotter than Portugal.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Liverpool and the rest of Merseyside.

“There is a slight probability that houses and businesses will be flooded swiftly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds,” the Met Office warned.

“There is a potential that railway and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning occurs.

“Splash and abrupt flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures,” says the National Weather Service.

“There is a danger that some rural villages will be cut off from the rest of the world due to flooding roads.”

The thunderstorm warning follows a day of sunshine in Liverpool, with highs of 27°C anticipated on Wednesday.

“A sunny dawn for many on Tuesday, with any fog patches dissipating quickly,” says the forecast for the North West. By the afternoon, it was hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot, hot The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

” A lovely day comes to a close with late brightness. Continuing clear skies into the night, with a chance of fog patches. It’s been dry all day, but it’s been humid. The minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.

” On Wednesday, there was plenty of sunshine, and it felt extremely warm to hot locally. Later, when cloud creeps in from the west, the skies will become cloudy. The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

” Scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, with Thursday’s rains being heavier and perhaps thundery. Saturday will be drier, although showers are still possible. It’s becoming colder.”