The Met Office has issued a severe gale warning for Liverpool this weekend.

This week in Liverpool, temperatures are expected to be milder, with lows of only 2 degrees Celsius expected later in the week.

Anyone going outside should dress warmly, but it’s not just the temperature that has to be considered.

For the weekend, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning.

On Friday, the weather warning covers Scotland and much of the north of England, but by Saturday, it will have swept south to practically the entire country.

With gales of up to 40 mph, it is predicted to cause travel disruption in some regions, including delays on highways around the region and on public transportation.

People could expect delays in road, rail, aviation, and ferry traffic, as well as a “limited” risk of building damage and possibly road closures.

“Windy for many over the weekend with a chance of severe gales,” says the Met Office forecast for the North West on Saturday (November 27).

“Many locations will get a mix of sunshine, showers, and prolonged bouts of rain that could become snowy, primarily over northern hills.” Where the skies are bright, frost and patchy ice are probable.” Lows of 4C are forecast, with a true feel of 0C, and highs of only 6C.