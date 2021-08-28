The Met Office has issued a heatwave and Bank Holiday weather update for Liverpool.

Bank holidays are typically associated with rain and wind, but the weather in Liverpool is expected to be hot and sunny this weekend.

While August has seen a lot of rain, the month will end on a bright note, with the Met Office forecasting clear skies for the entire weekend.

The nicest day of the weekend is expected to be Saturday, with clear sunshine all day and highs of 20 degrees.

In its long-range prognosis, the Met Office expresses optimism for an Indian summer.

Sunday will be a little more gloomy, but it will continue dry with some sunny spells, and temperatures should not drop below 19 degrees.

More overcast is expected on Bank Holiday Monday, but the prediction calls for dry weather with highs of 19 degrees.

“Saturday will be another cool but sunny start, and it will warm up swiftly under lengthy spells of sunshine,” the Met Office forecast for the entire North West read.

“It’ll be another dry and pleasant day with plenty of sunlight.

“High pressure will reign supreme over the bank holiday weekend and the remaining days of meteorological summer.

“In general, weather will stay stable, with lots of pleasant sunlight spells.

“With north-easterly breezes, areas of cloud may drift in at times, but it should remain dry.

“It will seem cool at times, especially under overcast and at night.”