The Met Office has given its opinion on whether the UK will have another heatwave in August.

According to the Met Office, there will be no ‘record-breaking’ heatwave this month as meteorological conditions cool down.

According to reports, temperatures in the UK might reach dangerously high levels by the end of August.

This, however, is not the case, according to the Met Office.

Parts of the UK have been pummeled by a month’s worth of rain in just the first ten days of August.

According to the Met Office, 46mm of rain has fallen in Greater London so far, compared to 53mm for the entire month of August, while West Sussex has received 98 percent of its monthly average rainfall.

In just over a week, parts of Surrey and the southeast have received up to 85 percent of their total August rainfall.

The country’s normal rainfall in August is 89mm, but the Met Office reports that about 40% of that total has dropped so far, 10% more than forecast.

However, some locations, such as sections of west Scotland and eastern England, have been drier than typical.

“August has effectively been a case of mixed fortune, with some regions having drier weather than typical, while others have almost got a month’s worth of rainfall in only 10 days,” Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesperson, told the PA news agency.

“We aren’t expecting record-breaking weather, as there have been wetter Augusts in the past, but many locations have seen a particularly heavy and strong stretch of rain.

“We attribute this to an area of low pressure that is slowly advancing over the country, delivering the wet weather that many have experienced.”

In comparison to last week, Mr Madge expects the weather to be “more settled” during the following three days.

Clearer and brighter spells are expected across much of England and Wales, with temperatures in the low 20s.

“Do not expect scorching temperatures, but expect dry, bright times for many,” Mr Madge continued.

“However, as the week goes, there may be a few outbursts of rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland.”