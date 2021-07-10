The Met Office has detected ‘abnormal rain,’ which they believe could be swarms.

After observing “strange rain” on radar photos, the Met Office believes it has discovered a massive swarm of insects over the UK.

Experts track rain patterns and where it falls, but they were perplexed when they noticed a “weird” stretch of blue.

“We spotted something pretty unusual on the radar this morning,” one of the meteorologists explained on the social media app TikTok.

“Weather radars function by sending out beams of electromagnetic radiation, and the location where they are reflected tells us if it is raining or snowing – but this appeared to be different.”

“This blue splodge that appeared just north of London didn’t appear to be rain at all.”

“These [pointing to red splodges with blue edges]are rain showers across east Anglea, but this [pointing to a blue fan shape]is plain weird.”

“So, what was it?” says the narrator. It has to be something small, approximately the size of a raindrop, and there has to be a lot of them.

“It was most likely insects, and it may have been flying ant day.”

The Met Office has since released a “forecast” that could cause problems for England in Sunday’s Euro final versus Italy.

Weather conditions are excellent for the insects to mate while in flight around England for about three months each summer.

The swarms, according to Adam Hart, a professor of science communication at the University of Gloucestershire and a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society, signaled the start of the flying ant season this year.

“If things are good on Sunday, there may be more than three lions on jerseys at Wembley and all throughout the country,” Professor Hart remarked.