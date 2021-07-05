The Met Office has confirmed dates for ‘very warm weather’ in the UK, resulting in a ‘July heatwave.’

The Met Office has forecasted a period of ‘extremely warm weather’ in the UK.

A heat wave has been predicted for July, according to forecasters.

However, after the weekend’s washout, the odds appeared to be limited.

22 countries are expected to be moved from the amber to the green list in the near future.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm yellow weather warning for much of England.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms pelted most of the Merseyside region.

However, the Met Office’s long-range prediction forecasts that much more settled weather will “likely be in place throughout much of the UK by the end of next week as drier and warmer weather develops from the west,” according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

“There is a lesser likelihood of witnessing more extended unsettled weather, notably in the west,” according to BirminghamLive’s long-range forecast for July 9 through July 18.

“Though there is a potential of isolated thunderstorms at the end of the period, things are looking largely fine and dry.”

“Temperatures are expected to rise in many regions during the period, with sections of the south potentially getting very warm.”

“For the most part, winds are expected to be low over the UK.”

After that, there should be blue sky and a heat wave.

The Met Office anticipates a “increased risk of some very warm or hot spells happening” from July 19 to August 2.

From that point on, forecasters predict “fine and dry weather for much of the UK” throughout the rest of July.

For much of this time, temperatures are expected to be above average.

Forecasters say there’s a probability of rain in the north-western parts of the country, with a very low chance of thundery conditions developing in the south.