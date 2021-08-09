The Met Office has confirmed a list of regions where thunderstorms are expected to occur.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit regions of the United Kingdom.

According to Met Office yellow thunderstorm warnings encompassing portions of Scotland, Northern Ireland, London and southern England, heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring floods and disruption in a few spots.

“Not everyone within those warning regions will get those strong thundery downpours,” said Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon, who characterized the thunderstorms as “very varied.”

"Not everyone within those warning regions will get those strong thundery downpours," said Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon, who characterized the thunderstorms as "very varied."

"Where the thunderstorms do fall, the rain might be extremely powerful and rather heavy." Thunderstorms could dump 10-20mm of rain in a short period of time, or 20-40mm in two or three hours in a few places.

During the evening, the showers will stop.

The warning does not affect Merseyside, but anyone planning staycations should be aware that it covers the east of England, London and the south east, as well as the south west, and lasts until 9 p.m.

According to the Met Office, parts of Scotland might experience 15-30mm of rain in a short period of time, or 50-70mm over several hours. Some of these downpours, especially across eastern Scotland, could also be thundery.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, South West Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Strathclyde.

Northern Ireland, which is under a weather warning that will last until 9 p.m., might also be struck by torrential rain.

“Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 10-20mm rain may fall in a short period of time, with 30-50 mm falling over many hours in a few places if consecutive showers occur,” the Met Office warned.

“There’s a chance that some of these showers will be thunderous.

After a flood warning was issued for the River Uck in East Sussex, people with riverbank properties in Buxted and on Hempstead Lane were urged to try to preserve their homes.

The river was classified as “high and rising” by England flood experts, who predicted that it would remain higher than normal until Monday evening.

It follows a weekend of heavy rains, with the biggest damage being in northern England and southern Scotland.

"For a much of the UK (Monday)," said meteorologist Craig Snell.