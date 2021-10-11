The Met Office expects one day of sunshine in Liverpool this week.

The weather in Merseyside is expected to be similar for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

This week, the region will see highs of 15°C and lows of 10°C, which are somewhat higher than the UK’s typical October temperatures.

We can expect cloudy days as we approach the middle of the month.

Today (Monday) is expected to be the warmest day of the week, as well as the only day with a chance of sunshine – albeit rain is unlikely in the coming days.

This week, the weather will be “mostly dry and settled,” according to the Met Office.

Here’s what to anticipate from the weather in Liverpool this week:

A bright start to the day, with some sunny intervals. The afternoon will be cloudier.

Temperatures will reach 15°C in the afternoon, but will dip to 11°C as the day progresses.

Dry with mild winds, with the possibility of a rain.

A high of 14°C and a low of 12°C are expected.

It will be generally dry, like it was the day before.

Highs of 14°C and lows of 12°C are expected.

There’s a risk of showers, though it’ll be cloudy.

Highs of 14 degrees Celsius are expected around 4 p.m., with a low of 11 degrees Celsius in the evening.

The second half of October is expected to start dry across much of England and Wales, according to a long-range forecast.