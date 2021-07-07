The Met Office confirmed the ‘bad news,’ with hay fever sufferers being warned.

The situation is at its worst right now, especially in the North West, where levels are described as “very high.”

Pollen from trees is most common between late March and September, especially when the weather is warm, humid, and windy.

The peak of grass pollen in England and Wales, for example, occurs in the first two weeks of June.

However, there are two peaks, the lesser of which occurs in the first two weeks of July.

“It’s still terrible news for hay fever sufferers with #pollen levels either high or very high in most regions over the next couple of days,” the Met Office tweeted on Wednesday and Thursday.

They supplied two maps depicting the various tiers around the United Kingdom.

Pollen levels in the North West are high today (July 7), but they are expected to rise to ‘very high’ tomorrow.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for hay fever and there is no way to prevent it.

When the pollen count is high, however, you can take steps to alleviate your symptoms.

To keep pollen out of your nose, apply Vaseline to the insides of your nostrils. To avoid pollen entering into your eyes, wear wraparound sunglasses. After being outside, shower and change your clothes to remove pollen. If at all possible, stay inside. Close as many windows and doors as possible. Vacuuming and dusting with a moist cloth should be done on a regular basis. Purchase a pollen filter for your car’s air vents as well as a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.