The Merseyside town is haunted by the ‘white lady’ and the ‘three legged dog.’

Halloween has arrived, and there have been numerous frightening happenings in one Merseyside town.

Several ghostly sightings have occurred in St Helens over the years at various sites.

Some of these legends aren’t for the faint of heart, from haunted barracks to the spirits of slain brides.

Here are a few of the oddest stories we’ve heard throughout the years.

Willow Park in Newton-le-Willows is a popular walking destination as well as a site where many families come to feed the ducks and enjoy the landscape.

The park, on the other hand, is said to have a shady past.

According to local mythology, the soul of a bride who drowned in the park’s big lake, known as ‘The White Lady,’ still haunts the grounds.

According to legend, the lady’s husband drowned her in Willow Lake, and her spirit has remained in the park and can be seen or heard in the region at night.

The Washington Newsday quoted John Jones as saying: “Derek Jones, my late father, claims to have seen the white lady when he was younger, around 12 years old. Willow Park, more than 60 years ago.” Military barracks were located on Mill Street, close to St Helens town centre, and numerous soldiers were stationed there throughout both World Wars.

The barracks were built in 1861 and are said to be one of the most haunted places in the UK, with ghost investigators Simply Ghost Nights having previously visited the grounds.

There have been numerous reports of a man named Jack pestering female guests, as well as a three-legged black dog named Bruce hunting for its master.

The Washington Newsday investigated the barracks earlier this year and spoke with persons who had firsthand knowledge of the facility.

“We spent the night here with a paranormal team, I didn’t see anything and (was upset), but reportedly there’s a three-legged dog in there, and there’s a set of stairs in there where several people have been thrown down,” Samiee Janee Donoghue said.

The Hollows are a section of land that separates Newton-le-Willows from Golborne, a neighbouring town.

