The Merseyside survivors of the terrorist assault on September 11, 2001.

It has been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, when the entire world stopped still and watched the carnage unfold.

The 9/11 terror attacks killed over 3,000 individuals, while an estimated 33,000 or more people successfully evacuated from the affected buildings.

Thousands of survivors still have physical and psychic wounds that will never fade, despite the passage of time since the attack.

Two planes deliberately collided into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, New York, killing 2,753 people. The world watched in horror.

Another 184 people were murdered when American Airlines Flight 77 collided with the Pentagon in Washington.

9/11 claimed the lives of 67 people in the United Kingdom, including two Merseyside residents, Ronald Lawrence Gilligan and Sarah Redheffer.

However, if it hadn’t been for a cancer diagnosis and a brave escape, the total number of UK victims might have been far greater.

Dora Buff, 66 at the time, had made a reservation for September 11 at the Twin Towers’ stunning panoramic restaurant.

An procedure to remove a lump from the Widnes mum’s breast, however, forced her to postpone her dream cruise to New York, as well as a long-planned date with pals at Windows on the World.

Dora terrified for the friends she had made on a previous visit, the restroom attendant who had charmed her, and the waiters and staff who had made her trip so memorable that she pledged to return a year later as the horrific scenes played out on TV.

Dora, a former council worker, said, “When I got home from the hospital, I watched TV from the comfort of my own house.”

“It’s a scene that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

“To think, if everything had gone smoothly, I would have been dining in the Windows of the World Restaurant with my New Jersey friend.

“Having cancer saved my life inexorably.”

When the second hijacked plane hit the South Tower, Southport dad Steven Smith was working on the 27th floor.

