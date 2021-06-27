The Merseyside Report will keep you up to date on the major problems.

There is so much going on right now that it’s difficult to keep up.

Merseyside is still trying to recover from a historic challenge posed by the Covid-19 outbreak, and the following months will be critical as this proud region seeks to regain its footing.

An explosive government inspection report into the city council, as well as the arrest of former Mayor Joe Anderson, have left Liverpool reeling.

This region is at a fork in the road, and there will be pivotal events and decisions ahead that will influence its destiny.

The Liverpool ECHO will keep you informed about these seismic occurrences, and our Merseyside Report newsletter will be one of the most convenient ways to do so.

Each week, ECHO Political Editor Liam Thorp compiles a list of the most important stories he and his team of local democracy reporters, who cover each of the region’s boroughs, have worked on.

This might be the most recent major developments in the pandemic hitting our region, the most recent developments from our region’s town halls, or a variety of other important local stories.

This is all free and sent to your mailbox every Thursday, with a side of extra insight and even a little political gossip if you’re interested.

