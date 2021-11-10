The Merseyside Dogs Home has a depressing closure notice posted on its gates.

There has been a lot of misunderstanding after a canine rescue organization in Merseyside’suddenly’ closed.

The Merseyside Dogs Home, based in Halewood at Greensbridge Lane, has posted a closure notice on its gates.

People were quick to go online to voice their perplexity, given the website’s statement that “Our centre is not now open” and the lack of updates on its social media page.

Many people questioned what would happen to Merseyside’s stray dogs and if the site had been sold for housing on Facebook.

We asked Merseyside Dogs Home for confirmation, and they said they had to alter and adapt owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Like many organizations, the pandemic has brought about change, and we are having to adjust,” a spokesman added.

“The times are good for dogs; demand is high for dogs, and ownership is on the rise; with fewer dogs being abandoned, a high-volume rescue center is no longer necessary; as a result, we have adjusted and changed the way we work.”

“We will continue to be there for canines in need, as well as providing support to those suffering from mental illness and homelessness.”

“Unfortunately, after considerable contemplation, we will be closing our Halewood centre, however we will remain here for the pets and people of Merseyside.”

“COVID-19 has changed the way many organizations work, and we are no different, we now operate an adoption from home arrangement,” the charity’s website says under the ‘dogs ready for rehoming’ section.

“Over the last year, the number of people adopting and purchasing dogs has increased. This means that there are fewer dogs on the streets right now than usual.

“It is no longer customary to market pets for adoption.”