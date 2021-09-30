The Mercedes driver explains why he parked for two hours across a woman’s driveway.

After a Mercedes owner parked his car across her driveway, a woman almost missed her weekly shop.

On Wednesday night, the woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, claims the car blocked her drive for more than two hours.

She claims she’s never seen anything like it in her forty years on Forest Road in Southport.

“The driver abandoned their car across my driveway,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I checked my Ring camera and saw that it was left at 6.52 p.m., and when they returned at 8 p.m., it was gone.

“I wasn’t happy, and neither was the Morrisons delivery man, who couldn’t find a parking spot near my house.

“When the men returned, the driver didn’t seem to comprehend my problem; instead, he simply stated that they had ‘been to the footie,’ as if expecting me to say ‘oh, that’s fine!’

“We’ve lived here for almost 40 years and this has never happened before.”

According to The Washington Newsday, a football match was held nearby at the Southport Football Club on Haig Avenue.

Due to malfunctioning floodlights, a match between AFC Liverpool and City of Liverpool Under 18s was rescheduled, according to a tweet.

Fortunately, the woman’s delivery driver was able to deliver her groceries, but she remains perplexed as to why the driver chose this specific parking place.

“If they had asked me if it was acceptable, I would have probably said yes, or at the very least pointed out that on a Wednesday evening, there were no limits on the other side of the road [where there is a single yellow line],” she said.