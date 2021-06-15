The mental health of home caregivers deteriorated throughout the pandemic, according to a research.

According to a new study, the mental health of unpaid caregivers deteriorated more than that of non-carers under lockdown.

Researchers discovered that unpaid caregivers who looked after another family member (home caregivers) had poorer mental health than the general population prior to lockdown and that this condition deteriorated as lockdown lasted.

During last year’s initial lockdown, there was an increased reliance on home caregivers, who have been described as “the forgotten healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic,” with many existing caregivers providing additional support and others taking on new caring roles as many health and social care services unrelated to Covid-19 were withdrawn.

The study, led by the University of Glasgow’s MRC Social and Public Health Sciences Unit in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Essex, analyzed data from 9,737 adults in the UK Household Longitudinal Study (Understanding Society) to examine changes in mental health between pre-pandemic (2019) and early lockdown (April 2020), as well as between early and later lockdown (April-July 2020).

This study sheds insight on the difficulties faced by informal caregivers prior to and after the epidemic.

While the mental health of caregivers of children under the age of 18 improved from April to July, caregivers of adult children experienced a “marked deterioration.”

Mental health declines were most pronounced among home caregivers who carried a heavier care burden or who received formal assistance prior to lockdown but then lost it.

Dr Elise Whitley of the University of Glasgow, the lead researcher, explained: “Prior to the pandemic, nearly nine million people in the UK provided unpaid care for an individual, most frequently a close family member, who had a disability, long-term health condition, or needs associated with old age.

“The withdrawal and suspension of a large number of non-Covid-19 medical and social care services in March 2020 increased reliance on informal caregivers, who were particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“We discovered that individuals caring for a family member had poorer mental health than non-carers prior to the pandemic, and that this condition deteriorated as lockdown continued.