The megaship that blocked the Suez Canal arrives four months late in the United Kingdom.

A massive container ship that clogged the Suez Canal for six days, disrupting shipping services throughout the world, has finally arrived in the United Kingdom – four months later than expected.

The Panama-flagged Ever Given, which is the size of a building, moored at Felixstowe port yesterday, attracting throngs of onlookers.

The ship was supposed to arrive in Suffolk in early April, but it was delayed by a month when it became stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The blockade halted international shipping and is thought to have blocked £6.8 million worth of cargo from moving between Asia and Europe each day.

Last Thursday, the Ever Given arrived in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with 18,300 containers on board before sailing for the United Kingdom.

After Felixstowe, the 400-meter yacht will travel to Dunkirk, France, where engineers will assess whether any repairs are required.