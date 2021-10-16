The Mega Millions numbers for 10/15/21 are as follows: Is There Anyone Who Won the $84 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 3, 20, 31, 34, and 65, with the Mega Ball number 18 and the Megaplier of 3X.

There was a top reward of $84 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $58.9 million, but no ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the huge prize, so the jackpot will grow even larger.

One ticket holder from New York, on the other hand, matched all five numbers to win the $1 million jackpot.

The $10,000 prize was won by 13 tickets that matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. By playing the Megaplier, three ticket holders increased their prizes to $30,000 each.

There were 271 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 54 of them using the Megaplier to raise their winnings to $1,500.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 705 players won $200, while 155 players won $600 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 433,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

For Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rise to $94 million, with a $66 million cash option.

While no jackpot winner was announced on Friday, one ticket holder in New York won a $431 million prize ($314.4 million cash) last month. Following a $96 million reward won in Oneida County on February 16, this was the state’s second Mega Millions jackpot this year.

So far this year, $516 million has been won in Pennsylvania, and a $55 million jackpot has been won in Illinois on June 8.

On January 22, a group from Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion.

What is Mega Millions and how can I play it?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings take place.

Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money goes toward the top reward in the next drawing.

A Megaplier is available in almost every state. This is a condensed version of the information.