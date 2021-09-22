The Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Numbers for September 21 are as follows: Do You Have What It Takes To Become A Millionaire Overnight?

The Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday night produced a massive jackpot winner, who won $432 million on a single ticket sold in New York. One other player became an immediate billionaire as a result of the big win.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51, 56, with a gold Mega Ball of 13 on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Megaplier was set to three times.

The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn in the video below.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday was $432 million, including a $315 million cash option. The jackpot winner correctly identified all six numbers selected, as well as the gold Mega Ball.

According to ABC 7, the winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street in midtown Manhattan.

The prize winner wasn’t the only one who became a millionaire overnight. A Connecticut player hit the Match 5, winning $1 million. The winner, however, did not use the 3X Megaplier and thus missed out on a $3 million jackpot.

The night’s other prizes ranged from $2 to $30,000.

Since the most recent Mega Millions jackpot was won, the jackpot will be reset to $20 million, with a cash option of $14.5 million. On Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 p.m. EDT, the next drawing will take place.

Mega Millions players can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their jackpot rewards.

Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.