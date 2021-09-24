The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, September 24th, is $20 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $20 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET. Because the previous $432 million jackpot had a winner earlier in the week, the new top prize has been reset.

Keep this page bookmarked and check it frequently to see if you have the winning numbers from Friday’s lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, September 24th, is at $20 million, with a cash-value option worth $14.5 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $432 million jackpot on Tuesday (09/21/21) were 36-41-45-51-56 with a Mega Ball of 13. The Megaplier was set to three times.

On Tuesday, a single grand prize winner was announced for a ticket sold in New York, resetting the game’s minimum prize pool to $20 million. A ticket for the game’s second prize of $1 million was also sold in Connecticut, matching the first five white balls but excluding the gold Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $3 million if they had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier.

For the $10,000 third prize, 25 tickets were sold nationally on Tuesday that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Six of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois) 21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania) 16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York) $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15 $22 million — California, July 31 $124 million — New Jersey, July 24 $410 million — in Arizona on June 9 $202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other winners from 2019 include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb. This is a condensed version of the information.