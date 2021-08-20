The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, August 20th, is $256 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $256 million, and it will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.

Keep this page bookmarked and check it frequently to see if you have the winning numbers from Friday’s lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, August 20th, is worth $256 million, with a cash-value option worth $185.6 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $242 million jackpot were 03-06-16-38-56 with a Mega Ball of 24 on Tuesday (08/17/21). The Megaplier was set to three times.

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, but a ticket sold in New Hampshire for the game’s second prize of $1 million matched the first five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball. Their second prize would have been worth $3 million if they had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier.

On Tuesday, 11 tickets were sold nationally that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize, but none of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, which would have increased their third-prize wins to $30,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois) 21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania) 16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York) $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15 $22 million — California, July 31 $124 million — New Jersey, July 24 $410 million — in Arizona on June 9 $202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. Mega Millions jackpots begin at $20 million, with lesser prizes starting at $1 million. This is a condensed version of the information.