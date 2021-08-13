The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, August 13th, is $225 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $225 million, and it will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, August 13th, is $225 million, with a cash-value option of $161.2 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $208 million jackpot were 29-45-50-59-62 with a Mega Ball of 12 on Tuesday (08/10/21). The Megaplier was a 2x multiplier.

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, nor was there a ticket sold for the game’s second prize of $1 million if the first five white balls were matched, excluding the gold Mega Ball.

For the $10,000 third prize, 15 tickets were sold nationally on Tuesday that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Two of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $20,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois) 21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania) 16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York) $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15 $22 million — California, July 31 $124 million — New Jersey, July 24 $410 million — in Arizona on June 9 $202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, while smaller prizes with a Megaplier range from $1 million to $2 million or more. The cost of a $2 Mega Millions ticket is $2 per line, and the odds of winning are 1 in 2 million. This is a condensed version of the information.