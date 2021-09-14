The meeting approved a plan to assist schoolchildren in catching up.

Wirral Council is working on a plan to help children in the borough recover from the pandemic’s devastating impact.

In January, Wirral Council’s Children, Young People and Education Committee will receive a document outlining how students will be assisted in making up for missed time over the previous 18 months.

This comes after Labour councillor Dave Brennan said the council should bring forward a report outlining an 18-month Covid-19 catch-up strategy targeted at specific groups with defined aims to ensure any impact on children’s life prospects caused by the epidemic is minimized.

After Cllr Brennan’s idea was approved at last night’s meeting, the committee will revisit the plan in January.

Schools are already dealing with this issue, according to James Backhouse, Wirral Council’s associate director of education, who said he would bring a report back to committee outlining what the council can do to help.

During a discussion of the council’s three-year school improvement strategy, the catch-up plan was brought up.

On his estimates, the government has granted the borough’s schools with only £22 per head in increased cash, therefore Liberal Democrat councillor Chris Carubia worried how schools will be able to achieve the needed changes.

Mr. Backhouse stated that the council is working with school officials to identify what will be most beneficial to children’s education following the pandemic.

Green councillor Chris Cooke, on the other hand, said there was a simple reason for the enormous east/west gap in Wirral.

Cllr Cooke claimed he supported the Comprehensivization project in the 1970s, which aimed to ensure that all pupils received the same level of education through a single-tier system.

According to the Prenton councillor, when Wirral Council was formed and separate areas of the borough had their own local councils, at least one area defied the plan and preserved its grammar schools, resulting in a wide range of school types across Wirral.

He explained the reason for the large life expectancy discrepancy in Wirral, which might be as much as 12 years between east and west.