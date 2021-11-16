The Medical Examiner Takes the Stand on Day Eight of the Ahmaud Arbery Trial.

The trial for the death of Georgia Black man Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of three white men continues on Tuesday.

After reportedly chasing 25-year-old Arbery while running in a quiet neighborhood in February 2020, Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, face nine charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

All three men pled not guilty, claiming that they pursued Arbery because they suspected him of being involved in multiple break-ins in the neighborhood, and that Travis McMichael discharged a shotgun in self-defense after an encounter with Arbery.

The defense claimed that the wailing of victim Ahmaud Arbery’s mother would taint the jurors, thus the judge dismissed a mistrial request on Monday.

This follows a plea for a mistrial against Rev. Jesse Jackson earlier Monday, in which the defense attorney requested that the pastor be removed from the courtroom, claiming that his presence would cause the jury to be uneasy.

“It was my constitutional right to be there,” Jackson stated, quoting the judge. “It’s my moral responsibility to be present.” Jackson was not removed by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who stated that he was not causing any disruption to the court.

The trial continues today with the first witnesses, including medical examiner Edmund Donoghue, taking the stand.

