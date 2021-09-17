The medical center was left with “no choice” except to postpone flu vaccinations.

A medical center in Southport was left with “no choice” except to postpone the distribution of flu vaccines.

Due to a scarcity of HGV drivers, St Mark’s Medical Centre on Derby Road in Southport sent out texts to patients indicating that the flu vaccine will have to be delayed.

“Dear patient,” the text read.

“Our vaccine supplier is unable to meet the delivery date for our walk-in flu clinics this weekend due to a nationwide lack of HGV drivers, therefore we have no choice but to postpone until further notice.

“We will notify you of the dates once we receive confirmation from the supplier. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience.

“St Mark’s Medical Centre, best wishes.”

Andy Berry, 55, one of the patients, told The Washington Newsday, “I had a severe heart attack about 12 years ago and I’m on a lot of medication, mostly preventative, but I can’t afford to get the flu.”

“I’m in the same boat as a lot of other individuals in comparable situations, and there are others in far worse situations than me who also need the vaccine.”

“It’s in the back of my mind,” he continued. If I acquire the flu, it might have a major impact on my life.”

Many medical centers in the vicinity are experiencing delays, including St Mark’s.

Ainsdale Medical Centre has also stated that they are having similar problems on Facebook.

“Due to ‘road haulage’ concerns, we still haven’t received a firm delivery date for our adult flu vaccines,” they stated. They should arrive in the following two weeks.

“To ensure stock for this year’s program, the surgery had to purchase our flu shots a year ago. We bought enough to feed everyone.

“As a result, we would like to invite all of our patients aged 65 and up to support the surgery by attending one of our “pop-up/walk-in” clinics at Ainsdale Methodist Church.

“As soon as we have a confirmed delivery date, we will contact all eligible patients through SMS message or mail.

“After the immunizations, the clinics will be held on the first Saturday and Sunday afterward.”

