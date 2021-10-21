The median home price in the United States is over $352K, with first-time buyers purchasing at the lowest level since 2015.

According to the Associated Press, the typical price of a home in the United States was more than $352,000 last month, up 13.3 percent from September of previous year.

According to the National Association of Realtors, first-time homebuyers purchased at the lowest rate since July of 2015, accounting for 28 percent of all house sales in September (NAR).

According to the Associated Press, the number of previously inhabited homes sold increased by 7% in September compared to August, resulting in a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units. While sales increased sharply in September, the home-buying frenzy that resulted in annual rises in median home prices of 20% to 25% appears to be subsiding.

According to Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist, homes for sale are receiving fewer multiple offers, and more potential buyers are opting to renounce their rights to home inspections and assessments. According to the Associated Press, the number of properties on the market in many of the United States remains lower than demand, resulting in higher prices.

Sales were down 2.3 percent from September of last year, when home purchases soared as purchasers who had been hesitant during the early months of the pandemic resurfaced.

“I would attribute the uptick in sales in the last month to mortgage rates,” Yun added. “This autumn season appears to be one of the finest in 15 years for home sales.” A drop in mortgage rates in August prompted purchasers to rush to seal offers on properties, according to Yun, resulting in a dramatic spike in completed transactions in September.

While the average 30-year mortgage rate is still around historic lows, it has been gradually rising since August, when it averaged 2.77 percent on a weekly basis, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The average rate increased to 3.09 percent this week, its highest level since April, when it reached 3.18 percent. The rate was 2.8 percent a year ago. Mortgage rates rise, reducing the purchasing power of would-be homeowners.

Mortgage rates are expected to rise to 4% next year as the Federal Reserve takes steps to curb growing inflation, according to economists.