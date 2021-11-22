The median home price in the United States has risen to $359,000, with the Midwest seeing the most growth in sales.

According to the Associated Press, the housing market in the United States is continuing to improve, with the national median home price increasing last month and the Midwest seeing the most sales increases.

Property sales in the United States are increasing as strong demand continues to drive up home prices. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the national median home price rose to $353,900 last month, up 13.1 percent from October of last year.

“It appears that the housing market is still strong, resilient, and, one would even say, [had]something akin to a mini-surge, not the large one we saw last year,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

While the market as a whole grew, sales varied by region. The Midwest saw a 4.2 percent increase in sales and the South saw a 0.4 percent increase, while the Northeast saw a 2.6 percent drop in sales and the West saw no change. Sales in the United States declined 5.8% from October of last year, when they peaked after a rush of summer and fall consumers.

Last month, homes continued to sell within days after being listed on the market, with the average time spent on the market being 18 days. This comes after a six-month run of properties selling after an average of only 117 days on the market.

According to the National Association of Realtors, 82% of homes sold in October were on the market for less than a month.

Existing house sales increased 0.8 percent from September to an annual rate of 6.34 million units, up from the forecast 6.18 million units by economists, according to the National Association of Realtors.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Home sales are being boosted by continued employment growth, a stock market at all-time highs, and rising, but still historically low mortgage rates, according to Yun.

Home sales in the first ten months of the year are up 11% from the same period last year and up 13% from the same period last year.

“We’re easily on track for a total of at least 6 million this year,” Yun added, noting that it would be the best performance in 15 years.

