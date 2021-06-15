The McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Writing’s longlist has been revealed.

Authors such as Val McDermid, Denise Mina, and Chris Brookmyre are in the running for a major crime writing prize.

The McIlvanney Prize, formerly known as the Scottish Crime Book of the Year Award, honors William McIlvanney, known as the “Godfather of Tartan Noir.”

The shortlist for this year’s prize will be published on September 2, the same day as the release of his final book, The Dark Remains, which he co-wrote with Ian Rankin.

Alex Gray’s Before the Storm, Neil Lancaster’s Dead Man’s Grave, and Stuart MacBride’s The Coffinmaker’s Garden are among the 13 authors on the longlist.

The award, which comes with a £1000 prize and a nationwide promotion in Waterstones, honors excellence in Scottish crime fiction.

Chris Brookmyre, whose book The Cut is in the running, has appeared on every longlist since the first in 2012, either as himself or as his alter ego, Ambrose Parry, and won the prize in 2016 with Black Widow.

“The McIlvanney Prize longlist once again reaffirms that our crime readers love great books by well-loved authors they are familiar with, but are always on the lookout for new voices and new ways to tell a crime story,” said Bob McDevitt, director of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival.

“It demonstrates the variety and complexity of Scottish criminal fiction.”

Karen Robinson, a former member of The Times Crime Club and a Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) judge; Ayo Onatade, a freelance crime fiction reviewer and winner of the CWA Red Herring Award; and Ewan Wilson, a crime fiction buyer from Waterstones Glasgow, will judge the McIlvanney Prize.

The Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival, which was originally slated for September 17-19, 2021 in Stirling, will now be held in a hybrid format.

On Friday, September 17, the McIlvanney Prize winner will be announced as part of the festival.

The Glencairn Glass is sponsoring both prizes for The Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year, which will be announced at the end of June.

Kirsty Nicholson (Kirsty Nicholson) (This is a brief piece.)