The McDonald’s fireworks attack was’vengeance’ by teen yobs who had been ‘barred from the store.’

The incident on Monday evening was claimed to have left staff and customers at the fast-food giant’s Liscard location in Wirral “traumatised.”

Three young ladies who worked at the business were sent home after the explosion: one who was injured on the neck by the firecracker, causing reddening to her skin but not requiring medical care; another whose psoriasis was increased by the heat of the explosion; and a third who was left in shock.

One of the staff members’ buddy said she was contacted by her shortly after the incident. “She was sobbing, so I asked her what was wrong,” she explained.

“She stated someone threw a firework inside McDonald’s and it hit two individuals,” she said.

“She said sparks flew everywhere and the entire McDonald’s lit up.” It was terrifying.

“Another friend reported she only heard a blast and that it sounded like it happened outside.” She simply does not feel secure returning to work in case this occurs again.” Following the incident, the staff member added that Liscard was “covered in police,” and that the group of youngsters tossed the rocket as a revenge assault after being banned from the premises for being “disruptive and disrespectful.” “I can’t help but feel bad because I was the one who banned them, so shouldn’t I have been smacked because everyone else was innocent,” the woman who banned the yobs was quoted as saying. “The safety and security of our employees and customers is of the utmost importance to us,” a McDonald’s representative stated. We’ll keep working with the cops on any inquiry into this occurrence.” Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000742321.