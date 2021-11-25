The mayor’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to reshaping Liverpool City Council.

After a recent report revealed existing concerns, Liverpool Council’s Mayor and Chief Executive spoke of their “unwavering commitment” to turning around the struggling local government.

Following a damning inspection report earlier this year, which exposed years of failures, difficulties, and ‘toxic cultures’ across key departments like Regeneration, Highways, and Property Management, the council appointed Government Commissioners.

The Commissioners have disclosed the scope of the difficulties that remain in their first report since being appointed, with ongoing worries about the council’s financial situation, leadership, governance, and some of the basic day-to-day competencies being carried out.

A new analysis reveals the scope of problems at the ailing Liverpool City Council.

Mayor Joanne Anderson took office in May, succeeding her near-namesake Joe Anderson, who resigned after being imprisoned as part of the police corruption investigation that led to the initial government inspection.

Mr Anderson has been freed under investigation and denies any misconduct.

Mayor Anderson and Chief Executive Tony Reeves, who is widely credited with exposing most of the Cunard’s earlier misconduct, are now in charge of turning things around.

However, today’s report highlights the enormity of the undertaking, which is projected to take years.

Mayor Anderson and Mr. Reeves issued a long statement today in response to the Commissioners’ report.

“A significant amount of work is underway to establish the Council Plan and the Strategic Improvement Plan, which will go a long way toward resolving many of the concerns identified both in the ‘Best Value’ study and in this initial report from the Commissioners,” it says.

“Since the ‘Best Value’ study, many improvements have occurred at the council, and we recognize that there is still much to be done.” This is a difficult journey, and the council must strike the correct balance between implementing improvements and increasing capacity while still managing a tight budget.

“The well-publicized problems in the Highways and Regeneration teams are being addressed head-on.” Both of these teams have a new service leader who will implement the required reforms to raise standards, including a new business plan for the Highways department.

“Where does the summary end?”