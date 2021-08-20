The mayor of Salt Lake City defies the county council and issues a mask mandate for schools.

On Friday, the mayor of Salt Lake City issued a mask mandate for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, claiming that her order would hold despite the Utah Legislature’s prohibition on school districts ordering pupils to wear face coverings.

The Legislature approved numerous pieces of legislation earlier this year that limited officials’ ability to impose mask mandates. One of those rules forbids individual school districts from ordering kids to wear face coverings, however it does allow such mandates with the permission of a county commission or council, if a local public health official recommends them. Despite the county health department’s recommendation, the Salt Lake County Council voted down a masking mandate for schoolchildren last week.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City said on Friday that she was using her emergency powers to issue a school mask order. Despite the county council’s decision and the Legislature’s actions earlier this year, she believes her order will hold.

Today, I’ll exercise my emergency powers to require that masks be worn in Salt Lake City’s K-12 schools.

“Unfortunately, and despite all the evidence that masks protect children and the adults who care for them, this issue has become politicized to the point where elected bodies across the country, including in the State of Utah, are concerned about retaliation if they take a stand as an organization,” Mendenhall, a Democrat, said in a statement released on Friday.

The mayor stated, “I’ve personally heard from a majority of the Board members who have privately told me they want to pass this order.” “While acting without a formal board position is not my preferred approach, the health of our children, community, and healthcare staff hangs in the balance of this decision.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the school district has no plans to impose a masking rule due to state law. Instead, the school administration had been urging all parents to dress their children in disguise before sending them to school.

Only one other Utah school district, Grand County, has passed a mask requirement for pupils. This is a condensed version of the information.